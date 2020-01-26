Oliver’s career-best 21 lifts Monarchs over FAU 65-55

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)A.J. Oliver II scored a career-high 21 points as Old Dominion raced away after halftime to defeat Florida Atlantic 65-55 on Saturday night.

Xavier Green had 14 points for Old Dominion (8-13, 4-4 Conference USA). Malik Curry added 12 points and seven rebounds. Kalu Ezikpe and Aaron Carver each had 12 rebounds.

Old Dominion held a 31-28 halftime lead but blew away to a 20-9 start to the second half. The Owls cut the gap to five during the streak, but three straight 3-pointers pushed the Monarchs ahead 51-37 a little more than six minutes into the second half.

FAU didn’t get closer than seven the rest of the way and its 30% field goal percentage was the worst mark by an Old Dominion opponent this season.

Jailyn Ingram had 16 points for the Owls (12-9, 4-4). Michael Forrest added nine points and six rebounds. Richardson Maitre had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Old Dominion plays Southern Miss on the road on Thursday. Florida Atlantic plays Western Kentucky at home on Thursday.

