Oliver scores 17 to lift Old Dominion past FAU 64-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)A.J. Oliver II had 17 points as Old Dominion topped Florida Atlantic 64-55 on Saturday night.

Joe Reece had 14 points and nine rebounds for Old Dominion (7-3, 3-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Malik Curry added 10 points.

Florida Atlantic totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

B.J. Greenlee had 14 points for the Owls (5-6, 0-2). Jailyn Ingram added 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Karlis Silins had 10 points.

The Monarchs improved to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Old Dominion defeated Florida Atlantic 71-67 on Friday.

