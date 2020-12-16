Olivari scores 35 to lift Rice past Houston Baptist 90-79

HOUSTON (AP)Quincy Olivari had a career-high 35 points as Rice defeated Houston Baptist 90-79 on Tuesday.

Olivari made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Chris Mullins had 14 points for Rice (5-1). Riley Abercrombie added 11 points.

Pedro Castro had 19 points for the Huskies (1-5). Darius Lee added 13 points and Za-Ontay Boothman had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

