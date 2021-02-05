Olivari scores 29 to carry Rice over Southern Miss 88-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Quincy Olivari had 29 points as Rice romped past Southern Miss 88-62 on Friday.

Travis Evee had 14 points for Rice (11-8, 5-6 Conference USA), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Mylyjael Poteat added 12 points and Riley Abercrombie had 11.

DeAndre Pinckney and Tae Hardy each had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (7-11, 3-8), whose losing streak reached five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

