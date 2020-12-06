Olivari scores 27 to carry Rice over Houston Baptist 86-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

HOUSTON (AP)Quincy Olivari had a career-high 27 points as Rice rolled past Houston Baptist 86-64 on Saturday night.

Cavit Ege Havsa had 11 points for Rice (4-0). Travis Evee and Max Fiedler each added 10 points.

Za-Ontay Boothman had 15 points for the Huskies (0-4). Zach Iyeyemi added 12 points. Philip McKenzie had 10 points.

