Olivari scores 20 to carry Rice over Southern Miss 76-68

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Quincy Olivari had 20 points as Rice topped Southern Miss 76-68 on Saturday.

Max Fiedler had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Rice (12-8, 6-6 Conference USA). Travis Evee added 11 points.

Tyler Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and had 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-12, 3-9), who have now lost six straight games. DeAndre Pinckney added seven rebounds.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. Rice defeated Southern Miss 88-62 on Friday.

