Olivari leads Rice past Houston Baptist 88-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Quincy Olivari had a season-high 27 points as Rice topped Houston Baptist 88-73 on Saturday night. Carl Pierre added 21 points for the Owls.

Rice (6-4) scored 51 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Jade Tse had 14 points for the Huskies (3-6). Sam Hofman added 12 points. Zach Iyeyemi had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

