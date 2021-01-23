Ole Miss capitalizes on Texas A&M dry spells in 61-50 win

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Devontae Shuler scored 17 and Mississippi beat Texas A&M 61-50 on Saturday.

Kevin Marfo’s layup with 1:55 left before the halftime gave Texas A&M a 28-23 lead. From there, Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) proceeded to go on a 20-2 run from which the Aggies (7-6, 2-5) never regrouped. Texas A&M didn’t score again until Emanuel Miller’s jump shot with almost five minutes gone after intermission.

Following a Miller layup with 12:20 remaining, Joiner made a layup and a jumper, Shuler a jumper and Romello White a pair of free throws and the 8-0 run in a four-minute span gave the Rebels a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Miller scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Aggies.

Ole Miss finished 19-for-43 (44%) shooting while Texas A&M went 20 for 51 (39%); including just five 3-pointers made for each team. The difference occurred at the foul line where Ole Miss went 18 for 29 and the Aggies were just 5 for 8.

Ole Miss now has won back-to-back contests following a three-game losing streak. The Rebels travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to face the Razorbacks Wednesday.

The Aggies will host LSU on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES