SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Imo Essien went the length of the floor to score the winning layup as time ran out to give Old Dominion a 70-68 win over Texas State on Saturday.

Chaunce Jenkins scored 19 points to lead Old Dominion. Jenkins shot 7 of 14 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Monarchs (16-10, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Ben Stanley went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Mason Harrell led the Bobcats (12-15, 5-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, five assists and two steals. Jordan Mason added 11 points for Texas State. In addition, Nate Martin had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.