Oladapo’s 19 leads Oakland over N. Kentucky 69-58 in Horizon

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Daniel Oladapo registered 19 points as third-seeded Oakland got past fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky 69-58 in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament on Monday night.

The Golden Grizzlies will face top-seeded Cleveland State in Tuesday’s championship game.

Rashad Williams had 17 points for Oakland (12-17). Jalen Moore added 14 points.

Trevon Faulkner had 26 points for the Norse (14-11). Bryson Langdon added 14 points.

