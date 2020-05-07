Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts set on home-and-home basketball

Oklahoma State and Oral Roberts have agreed to a home-and-home basketball series for the next two seasons.

The first game will be played at Oklahoma State on Nov. 28, 2020. The date for the game at Oral Roberts’ Mabee Center in Tulsa has not been set.

The schools are 79 miles apart.

”Current conditions with COVID-19 have forced a number of institutions to look at regional opportunities, while also being sensitive of athletic budgets,” Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills said in a statement Thursday. ”This series allows each team to accomplish both of these objectives.”

Oklahoma State has two former Oral Roberts head coaches on staff. Assistant coach Scott Sutton spent 18 seasons as Golden Eagles coach and compiled a 328-247 record with eight postseason appearances. Barry Hinson, a special assistant on the Oklahoma State staff, was 36-23 in two seasons at Oral Roberts.

The Cowboys lead the series 17-5.

