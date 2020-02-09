Closings & Delays
Okauru, Gadsden lead UNC Wilmington past William & Mary

NCAA Men's Basketball
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Mike Okauru and Ty Gadsden combined to score 29 points and North Carolina-Wilmington turned back William & Mary 70-64 on Saturday.

Okauru hit 5 of 11 shots from the floor and scored 15 for the Seahawks (8-18, 3-10 Colonial Athletic Association), who snapped a three-game slide. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gadsden sank 4 of 8 shots, scoring 14 with three assists and four steals. Marten Linssen came off the bench to score 10.

Nathan Knight paced the Tribe (16-10, 8-5) with 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 20th double-double of the season, tops in the nation. Andy Van Vliet and reserve Miguel Ayesa added 12 points apiece, while Luke Loewe scored 10.

UNC Wilmington, which trailed 35-34 at the half, shot 48% from the floor but only 27% from 3-point range (3 of 11). The Seahawks hit 15 of 20 foul shots. William & Mary made half of its 50 shots and 8 of 25 from distance (32%). The Tribe made 6 of 10 free throws.

