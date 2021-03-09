Okafor lifts SE Louisiana by McNeese St. 71-68 in Southland

KATY, Texas (AP)Gus Okafor matched his career high with 26 points and eighth-seeded Southeastern Louisiana narrowly defeated nine-seed McNeese State 71-68 in the Southland Conference tournament first round on Tuesday.

The Lions face New Orleans in the second round on Wednesday.

Isiah Kirby had 14 points for Southeastern Louisiana (8-17). Keon Clergeot added 10 points. Nick Caldwell had 4 points and 13 rebounds.

Carlos Rosario had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Cowboys (10-14). A.J. Lawson added 12 points and seven assists. Chris Orlina had 10 points.

