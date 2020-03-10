Ohio beats Cent. Michigan 85-65 in MAC tourney

ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Ben Vander Plas scored 25 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists and eighth-seeded Ohio never trailed in beating ninth-seeded Central Michigan 85-65 in Monday night’s first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament.

The Bobcats (17-15) face top-seeded Akron in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Jason Preston scored 21 points and made seven assists and grabbed six rebounds for Ohio, which made 24 assists and scored 10 of 21 3-pointers. Jordan Dartis had 11 points and six rebounds and Lunden McDay added six rebounds.

Kevin McKay had 18 points for the Chippewas (14-18). Dallas Morgan added 14 points and Rob Montgomery had 10.

