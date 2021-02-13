Ognacevic scores 12 to lead Valparaiso past N. Iowa 70-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Jacob Ognacevic came off the bench to score 12 points to carry Valparaiso to a 70-57 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday night.

Ben Krikke had 12 points for Valparaiso (8-13, 5-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Mileek McMillan added 10 points. Zion Morgan had 10 points.

Bowen Born had 15 points for the Panthers (6-14, 4-10). Trae Berhow added 15 points. Austin Phyfe had 14 points and nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES