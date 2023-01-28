HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Mezie Offurum had 15 points in James Madison’s 58-45 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday night.

Offurum was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Dukes (15-8, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). Terrence Edwards scored 12 points, going 5 of 10 from the field. Vado Morse recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Warhawks (10-13, 6-4) were led in scoring by Victor Baffuto, who finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Jamari Blackmon added nine points for UL Monroe.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.