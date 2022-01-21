Offurum carries Mount St. Mary’s over Sacred Heart 98-59

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men's golf team is looking to defend its Mountain West title. The team begins its spring season on Monday at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson.

Coming off a successful fall season with wins at Nevada and the conference tournament, coach Glen Millican likes where his squad is at. "Being in those situations just makes the guys better," said Millican. "They know what they're capable of doing. It lets them know how well they can play when things are going well, but it also lets them know that any time we win or play really good, it's not a result of perfect golf. I think the more they understand how little they have to do to be competitive, that's when we can continue to get better."