Oduro, Greene lead George Mason past Towson 70-65

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Josh Oduro registered 19 points and eight rebounds as George Mason narrowly beat Towson 70-65 on Wednesday.

Javon Greene added 13 points and Jamal Hartwell II chipped in 12 points for George Mason (4-1).

Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points for the Tigers (0-4). Juwan Gray added 14 points and Zane Martin had 11 points.

