ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP)Shy Odom helped lead Howard past Buffalo on Saturday night with 14 points off of the bench in a 63-59 victory at the Paradise Jam.

Odom added six rebounds for the Bison (3-4). William Settle added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Elijah Hawkins shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Curtis Jones led the Bulls (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Buffalo also got 17 points from Zid Powell. Armoni Foster also put up nine points and three steals.

Hawkins scored eight points in the first half and Howard went into the break trailing 29-24. Howard outscored Buffalo by nine points in the second half. Marcus Dockery led the way with 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Howard is a Saturday matchup with Austin Peay on the road, while Buffalo hosts Canisius on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.