Odigie scores 15 to lead UTEP over Charlotte 70-47

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Efe Odigie and Souley Boum scored 15 points apiece and UTEP easily beat Charlotte 70-47 on Saturday.

Tydus Verhoeven added 10 points for UTEP (11-10, 7-8 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Christian Agnew had six rebounds.

Jahmir Young had 12 points for the 49ers (9-12, 5-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 10 points. Brice had eight rebounds.

