PHILADELPHIA (AP)Lamar Oden Jr. scored 19 points as Drexel beat Hampton 79-73 on Thursday night.

Oden was 7 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Dragons (11-8, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Amari Williams scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds and four blocks. Justin Moore was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Russell Dean led the way for the Pirates (3-16, 0-7) with 21 points. Hampton also got 19 points from Marquis Godwin. Jordan Nesbitt also put up 13 points and six rebounds. The Pirates extended their losing streak to 10 straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.