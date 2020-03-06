O’Boyle scores 20, Lafayette ousts Army from Patriot tourney

Posted: / Updated:

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Leo O’Boyle scored 20 points, E.J. Stephens added 14 and Lukas Jarrett 13 as fifth-seeded Lafayette eliminated No. 4 seed Army 73-68 in a Patriot League quarterfinal on Thursday night.

The win sets up a semifinal match against No. 1-seeded Colgate Sunday.

O’Boyle was 6-for-8 from the field, including 4-for-5 from beyond the 3-point arc for the Leopards (19-11), who shot 52% in the second half as they broke away to lead by as many as 14.

Army’s Tommy Funk scored nine of his 21 points in a late surge and cut the 14-point gap down to 69-65 with a layup at 1:10 left to play. Funk also made 12 assists for the Black Knights (15-15).

