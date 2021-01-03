Obanor scores 39 to lead Oral Roberts past Omaha 95-83

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Kevin Obanor had a career-high 39 points plus 10 rebounds as Oral Roberts topped Nebraska Omaha 95-83 on Saturday.

It was the first Summit League game of the season for both teams.

Max Abmas had 25 points for Oral Roberts (4-5, 1-0 Summit League), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. RJ Glasper added 14 points. Kareem Thompson had 10 points.

Nebraska Omaha totaled 40 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Marlon Ruffin scored a season-high 24 points for the Mavericks (2-9, 0-1), who have now lost five games in a row. Matt Pile added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ayo Akinwole had 10 points.

