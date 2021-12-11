O’Bannon scores 18 as TCU holds off Texas A&M 68-64

HOUSTON (AP)Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored 18 points off the bench, Emanuel Miller added 13 points and TCU defeated Texas A&M 68-64 on Saturday night in the Battleground 2K21.

The Horned Frogs made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 1:17 to win although their six-point lead was cut to two on two occasions.

TCU led 33-23 at halftime before Texas A&M rallied in the second half. By the time the Aggies tied the score at 42, TCU had made just 25% of its second-half shots, compared to 67% for A&M. The teams exchanged baskets until O’Bannon hit a 3-pointer and Mike Miles followed with another for a 55-51 TCU lead with 5:41 remaining. Hassan Diarra’s 3-pointer drew the Aggies within 61-59 with about a minute to go but the Horned Frogs finished it off at the line.

Eddie Lampkin added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Horned Frogs (8-1). Miles, coming off a 28-point game against Utah, scored 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

Marcus Williams led Texas A&M (7-2) with 16 points. Quenton Jackson added 13 points and Tyrece Radford scored 10.

The Battleground 2K21 doubleheader supports the cause of Athletes Against Abuse, partnering with local youth organizations who support children who have been abused, abandoned, neglected or impoverished. UTSA defeated Sam Houston 78-73 in the other game.

