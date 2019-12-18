Nzekwesi leads Oral Roberts past Chicago St. 97-59

Live Now
CHICAGO (AP)Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored 22 points and Max Abmas added 19 and Oral Roberts rolled past Chicago State 97-59 on Tuesday night in the WAC/Summit Showdown.

Nzekwesi shot 9 for 12 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. Abmas hit four-straight 3-pointers in the midst of a 19-3 run by the Golden Eagles that gave them a 49-21 lead late in the first half.

Ty Lazenby had 17 points and Elijah Lufile 10 with nine rebounds for Oral Roberts (6-5)

Oral Roberts dominated the first half and led 53-25 at the break, shooting 61.5%. The Golden Eagles’ 53 first-half points marked a season best for the team.

Xavier Johnson had 19 points for the Cougars (4-8). Jace Colley added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Isaiah Lewis had 13 points.

