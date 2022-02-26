SAN DIEGO (AP)Francis Nwaokorie had a season-high 23 points to lead five players in double figures and help UC San Diego fend off Cal State Fullerton 81-76 on Saturday.

Toni Rocak added 20 points for the Tritons (12-15).

Damari Milstead, E.J. Anosike and Tray Maddox Jr. all scored 18 for the Titans (17-9).

The Tritons evened the season series against the Titans. Cal State Fullerton defeated UC San Diego 83-80 on Jan. 22.

UC San Diego is in a four-year transition period and will become a full member of the Big West Conference on July 1, 2024.

