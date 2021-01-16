Nutall scores 33 in Sam Houston State’s eighth straight win

NCAA Men's Basketball
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Zach Nutall had 33 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career as Sam Houston extended its winning streak to eight games, defeating Houston Baptist 87-80 on Saturday.

Nutall shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Demarkus Lampley had 20 points for Sam Houston (11-5, 5-0 Southland Conference). Donte Powers added nine assists.

Pedro Castro had 17 points for the Huskies (2-10, 1-3). Jason Thompson added 16 points. Ryan Gomes had 11 points.

