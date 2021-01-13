Nutall scores 28 to lead Sam Houston St. over Lamar 96-71

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Zach Nutall had 28 points and 10 rebounds as Sam Houston stretched its win streak to seven games, routing Lamar 96-71 on Wednesday night.

Nutall made 11 of 14 shots, including 5 of 7 from behind the arc.

Demarkus Lampley had 17 points for Sam Houston (10-5, 4-0 Southland Conference). Bryce Monroe added 15 points. Jarren Cook had 11 points.

Kasen Harrison had 14 points for the Cardinals (3-10, 2-3). Quinlan Bennett added 13 points. Lincoln Smith and Avery Sullivan had 12 points apiece.

