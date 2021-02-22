Nutall, Powers lead Sam Houston St. over Lamar 77-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Zach Nutall had 18 points as Sam Houston defeated Lamar 77-71 on Monday night.

Donte Powers added 17 points for the Bearkats, while Demarkus Lampley chipped in 16.

Bryce Monroe had 12 points for Sam Houston (17-6, 11-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory.

Davion Buster had 19 points for the Cardinals (4-17, 3-10), who have now lost six consecutive games. Ellis Jefferson added 17 points and seven rebounds. Kasen Harrison had 15 points. Avery Sullivan tied a career high with 16 rebounds plus 8 points.

The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Sam Houston defeated Lamar 96-71 on Jan. 13.

