Nutall leads Sam Houston State over Dallas Christian 117-42

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Zach Nutall had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Sam Houston State routed Dallas Christian 117-42 on Friday night.

Demarkus Lampley had 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for Sam Houston State (1-3). Donte Powers added 15 points and Tristan Ikpe had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Reggie Daniels had 12 points for the Crusaders. Ja’Kyrie Robinson added six rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com