Nutall carries Sam Houston St. over Cent. Arkansas 97-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted:

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Zach Nutall had 23 points as Sam Houston stretched its home win streak to 11 games, rolling past Central Arkansas 97-57 on Saturday.

Jarren Cook had 18 points for Sam Houston (16-6, 10-1 Southland Conference). Donte Powers added 14 points, six assists and five steals. Bryce Monroe had 13 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 13 points for the Bears (3-15, 2-8), who have now lost eight straight games. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Eddy Kayouloud added 11 points. Khaleem Bennett had seven rebounds.

The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Sam Houston defeated Central Arkansas 91-80 on Jan. 9.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

