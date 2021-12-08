Nunn scores 20 to lead VCU past Jacksonville State 66-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jayden Nunn had 20 points as VCU topped Jacksonville State 66-52 on Wednesday night.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 13 points and six steals for VCU (5-4). KeShawn Curry added 10 points. Levi Stockard III had eight rebounds.

Jalen Gibbs had 12 points for the Gamecocks (3-5). Jay Pal added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES