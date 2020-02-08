Closings & Delays
Nunez’s 3 free throws give Rider 61-60 win over Canisius

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Willie Nunez Jr. made three free throws with 5.9 seconds remaining to lift Rider to a 61-60 victory over Canisius on Friday night.

The Broncs had made just 3 of 15 free throws when Nunez stepped to line for his only attempts of the game. He made the first two, and after a Canisius timeout, connected for the third. Tyere Marshall then intercepted a Canisius pass at midcourt to end the game.

Dimencio Vaughn scored 18 points to lead Rider (13-9, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Malik Johnson had 17 points to go over 1,000 in his career for the Golden Griffins (9-14, 4-8). Majesty Brandon added 14 points. Armon Harried had 10 points.

The Broncs evened the season series against the Golden Griffins with the win. Canisius defeated Rider 95-86 on Jan. 19.

Rider faces Niagara at home on Sunday. Canisius plays Siena on the road on Sunday.

