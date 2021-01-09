Nuga scores 26 to carry Kent St. over W. Michigan 80-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KENT, Ohio (AP)Mike Nuga had 26 points as Kent State easily beat Western Michigan 80-54 on Saturday.

Giovanni Santiago had 13 points for Kent State (4-3, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Justyn Hamilton added 10 points and nine rebounds. Gabe O’Neal had eight rebounds.

B. Artis White had 12 points for the Broncos (2-7, 1-3).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

