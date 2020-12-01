Nowell carries UALR over Duquesne 76-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Markquis Nowell scored 13 points and distributed 11 assists, Ruot Monyyong added 10 points and 13 rebounds and Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Duquesne 76-66 on Monday.

Nikola Maric had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans. (2-1). Nowell was a rebound shy of a triple-double.

Sincere Carry and Marcus Weathers had 12 points apiece for the Dukes (0-1) and Tavian Dunn-Martin added 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery