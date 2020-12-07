Nowell carries Little Rock past Central Arkansas 86-83

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Markquis Nowell recorded 19 points and 13 assists as Arkansas-Little Rock narrowly beat Central Arkansas 86-83 on Sunday.

Ruot Monyyong added 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Trojans (3-2). Nikola Maric had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Ben Coupet Jr. added 14 points. Nowell made 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

DeAndre Jones had 23 points for the Bears (0-2). Rylan Bergersen added 14 points and eight rebounds. Khaleem Bennett had 11 points and seven rebounds.

