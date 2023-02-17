NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Demarcus Sharp scored 25 points and Northwestern State upped its win streak to nine with an 81-76 victory over Southeast Louisiana on Thursday night.

Sharp added six assists and three steals for the Demons (19-8, 11-3 Southland Conference). Isaac Haney was 8 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 23 points. Jalen Hampton pitched in with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Boogie Anderson, Alec Woodard and Nick Caldwell all scored 16 for the Lions (14-13, 8-6). Anderson added seven rebounds and five assists, while Caldwell had three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Northwestern State hosts New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana visits Texas A&M-Commerce.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.