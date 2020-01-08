Northern Iowa extends home streak, tops Indiana State 68-60

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Austin Phyfe tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Northern Iowa to a 68-60 win over Indiana State on Tuesday night for the Panthers’ ninth consecutive home victory.

Trae Berhow had 16 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (13-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). AJ Green added 15 points.

Indiana State totaled 24 points in the first half, a season.

Tyreke Key had 14 points for the Sycamores (8-6, 1-2). Jake LaRavia added 12 points. Christian Williams had 10 points.

Northern Iowa plays Missouri State on the road on Saturday. Indiana State matches up against Illinois State at home on Saturday.

