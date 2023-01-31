KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Kaleb Thornton scored 15 points to help Northern Illinois defeat Western Michigan 73-59 on Tuesday night.

Thornton added five assists and three steals for the Huskies (9-13, 5-4 Mid-American Conference). David Coit added 13 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Zarigue Nutter shot 6 for 16 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Markeese Hastings led the way for the Broncos (6-16, 2-7) with 22 points, 19 rebounds and two steals. Titus Wright added 16 points for Western Michigan. Lamar Norman Jr. also had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.