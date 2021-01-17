Northeastern tops College of Charleston 68-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Jahmyl Telfort came off the bench to score 16 points, reserveChris Doherty scored on a tipin with 15.2 seconds to go and Northeastern defeated College of Charleston 68-66 on Sunday.

Shaquille Walters had 15 points and eight rebounds for Northeastern (7-5, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its sixth consecutive game. Tyson Walker added 10 points and six assists.

Walters tied the game with a step-back jumper from the foul line with 1:01 to play and then Telfort blockedBrenden Tucker’s shot on the other end. Walker went in for a layup and missed but Doherty was there for the rebound.

Zep Jasper’s contested shot missed in the closing seconds and Osinachi Smart couldn’t get a tip to go for the Cougars.

College of Charleston scored 20 points in the first half, a season low to trail 34-20.

Tucker had 20 points for the Cougars (5-8, 3-3). Payton Willis added 10 points. Jasper had 10 points.

Northeastern defeated College of Charleston 67-62 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES