Northeastern guard Tyson Walker transfers to Michigan State

NCAA Men's Basketball
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Michigan State has added high-scoring guard Tyson Walker, a transfer from Northeastern.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo made the announcement Wednesday, a little more than a week after sophomore guard Rocket Watts entered the transfer portal to leave the program.

Walker averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals last season as a sophomore, leading the Huskies to an 8-2 record in the Colonial Athletic Association. He scored 27 points in a game at North Carolina and had 30-plus points twice last season.

Walker, who is from Westbury, New York, averaged 10.4 points and 3.4 assists during his freshman season.

