North Texas wins 67-57 for 8th straight victory

DENTON, Texas (AP)Zachary Simmons had 16 points and Javion Hamlet 14 as North Texas won its eighth consecutive game, topping UTEP 67-57 on Saturday.

North Texas, atop the Conference USA standings, is 8-1 in league play for the first time since 1988-89 when the Mean Green were 8-1 in the Southern Conference.

Thomas Bell added 10 points for the Mean Green (14-8, 8-1). Hamlet also had five assists and James Reese grabbed six rebounds. Umoja Gibson had his streak of 25 straight games with a 3-point field goal end after he went 0 from 4 from the arc, finishing with six points, all on free throws.

Souley Boum had 21 points for the Miners (12-9, 3-5). Bryson Williams added 18 points.

North Texas faces Rice on the road next Saturday. UTEP plays Middle Tennessee at home on Thursday.

