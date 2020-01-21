Closings & Delays
North Texas rolls to 6th straight win, wallops Rice 79-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
DENTON, Texas (AP)Javion Hamlet had a season-high 24 points as North Texas rolled to its sixth straight win, romping past Rice 79-59 on Monday night.

Zachary Simmons had 17 points for North Texas (12-8, 6-1 Conference USA) while Umoja Gibson added 15 points and James Reese 10.

Rice was held to a season-low 23 points in the second half.

Trey Murphy III had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Owls (9-11, 1-6). Zach Crisler added 11 points. Ako Adams had 10 points.

North Texas plays UTSA at home on Thursday. Rice plays UTEP at home on Thursday.

