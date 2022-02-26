DENTON, Texas (AP)Abou Ousmane posted 13 points and seven rebounds and North Texas clinched the Conference USA West Division with a 56-49 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

With the game tied 49-49 with less than four minutes remaining, UNT’s Tylor Perry converted a pair of free throws and then drained a 3-pointer with 56 seconds left. The triple was his only field goal of the game. Rubin Jones added two free throws with 15 seconds left to ice the game.

North Texas (22-4, 15-1 Conference USA) matched a program-best with its 14 straight win and set a a program record with 15 conference wins. Its 22nd win is also the most under coach Grant McCasland.

Mardrez McBride and Thomas Bell added 10 points apiece for the Mean Green. Perry had nine points and was 6-of-6 shooting at the foul line. Jones finished with seven points and six boards.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-8, 11-5).

Attendance was 8,522 at UNT Coliseum.

