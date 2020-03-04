North Florida beats Jacksonville 91-88 in ASUN quarterfinal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Carter Hendricksen and Garrett Sams scored 21 points apiece as No. 2 seed North Florida beat seventh-seeded Jacksonville 91-88 in an Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

North Florida (21-11) will face No. 3 seed Lipscomb (15-15) in a semifinal on Thursday. The Ospreys lost on the road to Lipscomb 85-73 in January but beat the Bisons at home, 82-74 on Feb. 22.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa added 17 points and eight assists for North Florida (21-11).

Diante Wood scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Dolphins (14-18). Destin Barnes added 24 points. David Bell had 15 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

North Florida had a 10-point lead with a minute left. Barnes made consecutive 3-pointers in the last five seconds to cap the scoring for the Dolphins.

