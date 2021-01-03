North Dakota State defeats Western Illinois 68-50

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Sam Griesel recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds to help carry North Dakota State to a 68-50 win over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Rocky Kreuser had 17 points for North Dakota State (3-6, 3-1 Summit League), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 16 points. Tyree Eady had 13 points.

Rod Johnson Jr. had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Leathernecks (2-6, 0-1). Justin Brookens, whose 12.0 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Leathernecks, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery