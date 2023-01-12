DENVER (AP)Grant Nelson’s 17 points helped North Dakota State defeat Denver 90-70 on Thursday night.

Nelson added nine rebounds and four blocks for the Bison (7-11, 4-2 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 15 points while shooting 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Jacari White shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Pioneers (10-9, 1-5) were led by Touko Tainamo, who posted 13 points. Tevin Smith added 12 points and four assists for Denver. In addition, Tommy Bruner had 11 points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.