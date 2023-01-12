DENVER (AP)Grant Nelson’s 17 points helped North Dakota State defeat Denver 90-70 on Thursday night.

Nelson added nine rebounds and four blocks for the Bison (7-11, 4-2 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 15 points while shooting 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Jacari White shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Pioneers (10-9, 1-5) were led by Touko Tainamo, who posted 13 points. Tevin Smith added 12 points and four assists for Denver. In addition, Tommy Bruner had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.