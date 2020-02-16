North Dakota defeats Western Illinois 86-83 in OT

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)De’Sean Allen-Eikens and Filip Rebraca scored 19 points apiece as North Dakota edged Western Illinois 86-83 in overtime on Saturday night.

Allen-Eikens made two free throws with 57 seconds left in overtime, giving North Dakota an 82-80 lead. Brady Danielson added a pair with 18 seconds left before Kobe Webster’s three-point play drew the Leathernecks within 84-83. Rebraca added two free throws for the Fighting Hawks and C.J. Duff missed a 3-pointer for Western Illinois at the buzzer.

Marlon Stewart added 18 points and 17 rebounds and Gertautas Urbonavicius had 14 points for North Dakota (12-14, 6-6 Summit League), which broke its four-game road losing streak.

Webster had 20 points for the Leathernecks (5-18, 2-11), whose losing streak reached eight games. Ben Pyle added 15 points. Dre’Shawn Allen had 12 points. Anthony Jones had 5 points and 10 rebounds.

The Fighting Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. North Dakota defeated Western Illinois 83-77 on Jan. 25.

North Dakota plays South Dakota State at home on Wednesday. Western Illinois matches up against Nebraska Omaha at home next Saturday.

