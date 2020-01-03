North Alabama opens A-Sun play, tops Jacksonville 62-57

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Christian Agnew posted 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals as North Alabama opened Atlantic Sun Conference play with a 62-57 win over Jacksonville on Thursday night.

C.J. Brim had 13 points for North Alabama (6-8), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Jamari Blackmon added 12 points and Emanuel Littles had 13 rebounds.

Kevin Norman had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Dolphins (7-9). Diante Wood added 13 points.

North Alabama faces North Florida at home on Saturday. Jacksonville plays NJIT at home next Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞