FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Jacari Lane had 29 points and North Alabama cruised to 70-57 victory over Austin Peay on Thursday night.

Lane was 11-of-13 shooting from the floor and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Lions (15-11, 7-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Daniel Ortiz added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Will Soucie scored nine.

Sean Durugordon scored 15 points to lead the Governors (8-18, 2-11), who have lost nine straight. Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 12 points and eight rebounds for Austin Peay. Drew Calderon had 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. North Alabama hosts Lipscomb and Austin Peay visits Central Arkansas.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.